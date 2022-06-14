Aquaman 2: Amber Heard should be replaced in the franchise; understand!

A new movie report Aquaman 2: Lost Kingdom states that the role of Mera, a character played by Amber Heard, must undergo a redesign. According to the website Just Jared, Warner Bros. decided to recast the role of Amber after testing the first version of the film. A source told the portal that the studio will be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.

The document also points out that a new actress should be chosen to play Mera in possible upcoming DC projects involving the character.

Rumors about a possible replacement for Amber Heard are not new. Since the trial with Johnny Depp began, in early April, rumors about the reformulation of the long have been ‘popping’ on the internet.

Fans of the actor even raised the hashtag “#boycottaquaman2”, to pressure Warner Bros. to cut all Heard scenes from the movie. The producer of the studio, Peter Safran, however, released a statement in which he defended the permanence of the actress in the long.

Judgment

Earlier this month, the jury in the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp announced the actor’s victory in the defamation lawsuit. Amber Heard will have to compensate the actor in US$ 15 million (equivalent to R$ 71.9 million, in the current conversion).

Despite having won the lawsuit, Depp will also have to pay US$ 2 million (approximately R$ 9.5 million) to his ex – the amount refers to compensation for moral damages.