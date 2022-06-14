Ark: Survival Evolved for PC is free on Steam

Game can be redeemed until June 19

Today a new trailer for ark 2 with Vin Diesel and to seize the moment, the game Ark: Survival Evolved is available free of charge on the Steamthe game will be free of charge until June 19 at the valve.

Interested parties can redeem the game in their accounts and for that, just access the game page on Steam or open the store app on your computer or smartphone, and click add to account. After that the game can be accessed forever in your registration.

CLICK HERE TO REDEEM ARK: SURVIVAL EVOLVED

Check out the trailer below Ark: Survival Evolved.

“As a man or woman stranded naked, freezing and starving on the shores of a mysterious island called ARK, you must hunt, gather resources, craft items, farm, research technologies, and build shelters to withstand the elements. Use your cunning and resources to kill or tame & raise the leviathan dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming around. Group together or attack hundreds of other players to survive, dominate… and escape!”

Check below the minimum and recommended requirements to run Ark Survival Evolved on the PC.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 60 GB of available space

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz/AMD Ryzen R5 1500X or better

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 60 GB of available space

took the opportunity to rescue Ark: Survival Evolved free of charge at Steam? Share in the comments with your opinion!

