Arsenal announce signing of Brazilian giant striker

Arsenal will have one more Brazilian player for next season, and with the profile that the club has been working on in recent years, especially after the arrival of Edu Gaspar: young players with a large margin of evolution.

Arsenal announce Marquinhos

It is the young Marquinhos, 19 years old and who played with the colors of São Paulo. The player, who rose to the Tricolor professional team in 2021, arrives at the Gunners to be another attacking option for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal will pay 3.5 million euros (about 18 million reais) to the player, who has 4 goals and 5 assists for the São Paulo professional team.

The Gunners then ‘repealed’ the strategy with Gabriel Martinelli, carried out a few years ago. The player was still a promise for Brazil, despite the fact that, at that time, he had already gained a lot of prestige for his performance at Ituano.

Marquinhos, then, will join his compatriot and, who knows, they will be able to make an attacking duo for the Gunners in the near future.