Athletico ends master sponsorship with betting site four days after announcement | athletico-pr

The Hurricane even deleted, on social networks, the posts it made about the ad and also about the company. The brand was also removed from the club’s official website, as well as the panel on the facade of the Arena da Baixada.

Details about the end of the agreement were not reported by Athletico.

EstrelaBet’s sponsorship was used in the red-black shirt in Sunday’s game, against Fortaleza, for the Brazilian Championship. The timing and amounts of the club’s contract with the sports betting site had not been disclosed.

Athletico is sponsored by Copacol, Neodent and Ligga Telecom. Umbro is the supplier of sports equipment.

The report contacted Athletico and LiveMode, the company responsible for closing the deal with the betting site, but had no response until the report was published. The ge could not contact EstrelaBet. In case of return, the report will be updated.

