Atlético-MG x Ceará: Vargas returns, Savinho, Rabello and midfielders are absent; see likely Rooster | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG closed, this Tuesday, the preparations to face Ceará, this Wednesday, at 19h, at Castelão. The game will be valid for the 12th round of the Brasileirão. Coach Antonio Mohamed has four absences and two returns to the related list.

The casualties are midfielders Allan and Jair, striker Savinho and defender Igor Rabello. The first two received their third yellow card in the last round, when Galo drew 1-1 with Santos at Mineirão. Otávio, Calebe, Castilho, Rubens or the change to a three-dealer scheme are some of the coach’s options.

Savinho, on the other hand, was diagnosed with Covid-19 and should be absent, at least, in the next two games. Finally, Igor Rabello (with a recently renewed contract until 2025) was released by the technical committee to accompany the birth of his son in Belo Horizonte.

Who returns to the team is defender Nathan Silva. He served a suspension against Santos, when Réver was selected as a starter. He should regain the spot alongside Junior Alonso. Defender Hiago, 22, is among those listed.

The expectation is due to the use of Eduardo Vargas. The Chilean striker has recovered from a right thigh injury and resumed training with his teammates this week. The trend is for him to remain as an option on the bench, with Ademir regaining Savinho’s starting spot.

Midfielder Zaracho, with a thigh injury, remains in the care of the medical department. Left-back Dodô is doing physical reconditioning work after recovering from a left knee injury.

The likely Atletico is: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Otávio, Caleb (Rubens) and Nacho Fernández; Ademir, Hulk and Keno.

