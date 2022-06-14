Authorities ask for help identifying mysterious creature lurking in zoo – News









Authorities in a Texas town have asked the public for help in identifying a mysterious and bizarre creature spotted outside the fence at the local zoo. The image posted on social media shows what appears to be a bipedal animal with a furry head.

The publication was published on the official page of the city of Amarillo on Wednesday (8), and shows a photo taken at dawn on May 21.

On Facebook itself, the administrators of the page gave some suggestions of what it could be.











“Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra?”, they ask, soon after asking for clues.

Despite the strange presence, authorities pointed out that there was no sign of crime.

“There were no signs of attempted entry to the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There are no signs of criminal activity or vandalism,” an official statement said.











In the comments, some suggested it could be some furry wanting closeness with the animals. Others remembered the character Sonic or some fox that learned to walk upright. For now, the mystery remains.



