Avengers Onward! Marvel heroes condom is a hit on the internet

The Avengers are one of the biggest superhero teams in comics, and one that in cinema eventually became the most popular, with films grossing over the $2 billion mark.

In addition to the box office grossed by the films, Marvel and Disney also profit heavily from licensed Avengers merchandise, ranging from dolls to bicycles and lunch boxes. And what else can you imagine.

But recently, what has been going viral on the internet are condoms from Marvel, supposedly a partnership with the condom brand Prudence, one of the biggest sellers of condoms in the country.

Condoms range from heroes like Thor to Ant-Man. Turns out, of course, the partnership isn’t real, and these are just fan fiction. Anyway, these condoms went viral a lot through Zueira’s Marvel page. Check it out below:

Avengers movies win four never-before-seen posters!

Marvel Studios is obviously already planning the team’s next film, avengers 5which has no title yet but is believed to hit theaters in 2025. But as it looks to the future, Marvel is also celebrating the legacy.

In partnership with the artist John Guydo, Marvel has unveiled four never-before-seen posters for the saga, one for each movie in the super-team saga. And the arts were just amazing. Check out the four posters below:

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. Having become the highest-grossing film in movie history, after months of apprehension over whether or not the film would surpass the former champion, avatar. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand was consecrated as the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Amidst an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

