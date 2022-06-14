Away from Maracanã for 42 years, Vasco’s grandmother thanks you for affection after going viral: “I felt like a child” | vasco

In Vasco’s 1-0 victory over Cruzeiro last Sunday, in a game valid for the 12th round of Série B of the Brasileirão, the crowd stole the show. More than 60 thousand Vasco fans pushed the team and contributed to the result that reduced the difference to the leader of the championship to four points. Among them, a little lady and her poster.

Lúcia Marques Marvila, 89 years old, was clicked by more than one photographer in the Maracanã stands holding the sign with the words: “Spending Valentine’s Day with my 1st love”. The photo, published on Vasco’s official profile, went viral even before the ball rolled.

O ge met Dona Lúcia, who lives in Bangu, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. She says that, since Sunday, she has not stopped receiving messages and is grateful for the affection of Vasco residents and fans of other teams.

– The phone doesn’t stop at my house anymore (laughs) – she says, smiling.

– I didn’t know I would reach that age with so many dear people around me. It went really well. The emotion was very great, I am very happy to enter that Maracanã, to see those people, to see you photographing us-she added.

Vascaína as long as she can be understood, Dona Lúcia hasn’t seen a Vasco game for a long time, she ended up leaving because of the violence in the stadiums. When the news came out that the club was going to host the game at Maracanã, the family mobilized to take her. Grandma was reluctant at first, but then accepted the invitation. She went to the stadium with one of her children and four grandchildren.

It was Dona Lúcia’s first time at Maracanã in 42 years. The last time she set foot in the stadium, as far as she can remember, was on Pope John Paul II’s visit to Brazil in 1980.

– It was wonderful to hear those people scream ‘”Vasco!”, and I could release my voice, scream, raise my sign. Oh, it was a lot of emotion, you can’t even calculate it – she said.

– The people in the back were admiring: “How you vibrate, sing…”. I was there for this, to enjoy that moment. I was very happy, after so long, to be able to shout “Vasco, Vasco!”, shout for Nenê, for all the players. It was a very big emotion, there’s no way to explain how I felt. I felt like a child there again, a young woman,” he added.

For very little, however, Dona Lúcia is unable to enter the stadium with the poster. She was told by security that only small artifacts were authorized, but she says she had the common sense of the employee: “When I opened it (the poster), she read the message and said she couldn’t not let me in, so I went in” .

In a chat with the report, with her husband Edelvais Marques at her side, Dona Lúcia did not admit that the content of the poster was a provocation to him, who does not support any club and never misses the opportunity to get involved with Vasco. But the family guarantees that the message was a good-natured nudge.

– He was (jealous). But he doesn’t go to games, we invite him, but he never really liked Carnival, sports, you know. We didn’t really care that he went. So he stayed to watch at home, watch the best moments to tell me how the goals were – explained Dona Lúcia, who gave her husband a scare when she appeared on the TV Globo broadcast:

– I was in the armchair watching the game. Suddenly, she appeared. I thought: “I lost my wife” (laughs) – joked Seu Edelvais.

Excited, Dona Lúcia now intends to go to more Vasco games. She also has a dream of meeting the players. The team returns to the field next Saturday, but away from home, to face Londrina, at Estádio do Café, at 4:00 pm, for the 13th round of Série B.

