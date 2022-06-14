Bale will go on vacation before announcing new club: ‘I didn’t have time to think’

Bale ended his eight-year spell as a Real Madrid player after failing to sign a renewal with the Spanish club. After focusing his efforts on qualifying Wales for the Qatar World Cup, the striker showed no rush to decide his future.

Garath Bale had his name linked to clubs in Spain and England. Last week, the striker even denied negotiations with Getafe.

I don’t worry too much. The ideal is to be playing to get in top form (at the World Cup), but I also feel that I will never lose my quality with the ball. The only thing I know is that I’m going on vacation. I didn’t have time to think about it,” Bale said.

The possibility that has been gaining strength in recent days in the European press is the possibility of Bale defending Cardiff City, a club from the city where he was born, in Wales, and which plays in the second division of English football.

“I really can’t speak. I need time to think about what is the best move for me, my family, my children. I hope we can resolve it during the summer,” said the player.