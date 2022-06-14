Batman Director Gives Details About Canceled Film With Ben Affleck

The Batman director details the canceled original Ben Affleck film, and compares it to the style of the James Bond franchise.

Matt Reeves, director of the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, brought details about the original project. Affleck, an actor in the Dark Knight at the time, was in charge of the project, along with Reeves, and wrote the screenplay for the film, rewritten by another writer (via Screen Rant).

“The movie was originally going to be directed by Ben Affleck, and the script they sent me was written by him, but rewritten by another very talented writer. And when I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, I get it,’ the director said. “It was a standalone Batman movie that was centered around the version of Ben [Affleck] of the character, but it was more action-oriented than I thought it could do.”

While Reeves liked and praised the script that Affleck helped write, he said he didn’t connect as a filmmaker and revamped the project. He even revealed that it would have a lot of action scenarios like a James Bond movie.

“I didn’t connect to the film in terms of me as a filmmaker. It was very James Bond. It was full of many scenarios. It could have been a very exciting movie for someone else to make, but it wasn’t for me,” Reeves said.

Affleck returned as Batman ahead of the film’s release with Robert Pattinson, still in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. However, he is still the Batman of the DCEU, the DC Universe in theaters, and will reappear in The Flash.

At the time of the project, it was revealed that Deathstroke would be the main villain, Joe Manganiello’s character. He even appeared in one of Justice League’s post-credits scenes, and would fight Batman in the new film.

