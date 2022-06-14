Bella and Edward’s daughter grew up and is now beautiful

Fans of the Twilight movies may remember that Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, characters played by Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, had a daughter on the big screen: Renesmee. The girl, like her parents, was inspired by Stephanie Meyer’s books. Even so, the role was widely commented in Hollywood.

In the end, who got the role of Renesmee was Mackenzie Foy, when she was just 11 years old. The young actress appeared in the final two films in the franchise, 2011’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

Continues after advertising

Since his big screen debut, many fans may have stopped following Foy’s career. Currently, the actress already tells many important stories in Hollywood.

Before being discovered by the production of Twilight, Foy had a childhood like many children. She was just a girl who loved to run around the garden, wearing bathing suits or even with her belly showing, as the famous herself has already shown on social media. Like many girls, the young woman was “the Princess” of her father and mother.

Before debuting in the Twilight Saga, Foy had a career as a child model. The then-unknown worked for brands such as Ralph Lauren, Gap and Disney.

This contact helped the young actress to break into the Hollywood industry. First, she appeared in series like Hawaii Five-O. And just like that, she was discovered and got the role of Renesmee.

What happened to Foy?

The actress only added to her resume. Few fans may have noticed, but the famous one appeared in The Conjuring, 2013. In the horror, Foy played Cindy, one of the residents of a cursed farm.

It was also in this film that the actress gained one of her best friends. The famous worked with Joey King and the two are together to this day.

Moving forward in his career, Foy has had two more roles since The Conjuring. In 2014, he worked on the cult Interstellar. The girl plays Murphy Cooper, the daughter of Matthew McConaughey’s character. In addition to the star, the young woman still had the opportunity to act with Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway.

Then, in 2018, he acted in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Foy is the protagonist Clara. The role put her on another new level within Hollywood, being one of the great promises of the new generation.

In 2020, the actress had her latest work, Black Beauty: A True Friendship.

In addition, the famous continues to work with famous brands. Still in 2018, Foy reunited with Kristen Stewart, the Twilight Bella. The two participated in the campaign for a special line by Chanel.

In his spare time, Foy has two passions. One is her dog Firefly, who always appears on her Instagram and the other is Taekwondo, in which the actress has a black belt.

Check out how Twilight’s Renesmee is today: