Bia reaches 32nd place and seeks top 30 in Birmingham

Miami (USA) – A great highlight of Brazilian tennis in the season, Beatriz Haddad Maia from São Paulo was confirmed this Monday as the 32nd best in the world. Champion of Nottingham’s WTA 250 on Sunday, the 26-year-old left-hander won 16 places with the campaign, entered the top 40 for the first time and holds a career high.

Bia can dream of a spot in the top 30 this week, but for that she needs to perform well at the WTA 250 in Birmingham, where she will have a tough confrontation in her debut against the Czech Petra Kvitova, who comes just ahead of her in the ranking, occupying the 31st place.

In the race of the season, which classifies the eight best for the WTA Finals, the São Paulo also gained ground and is now the 31st with the most points in 2022, jumping from 24 places. Bia also climbed in the doubles and entered the top 30, appearing in 27th position, one below fellow countrywoman Luisa Stefani, who remained in 26th place.

The second best in the country is Laura Pigossi, from São Paulo, which went down one position and is now 125th in the world. Carolina Meligeni Alves, from Campinas, remained in 201st place, very close to returning to the top 200. Next comes Gabriela Cé, who also did not see her ranking change and remains in 242nd place.