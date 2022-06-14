Bitcoin at $9K? Expert assesses how far cryptocurrency decline can go

After a few weeks hovering around $30K, Bitcoin (BTC) hit a sharp drop over the past weekend, leading to widespread losses in the cryptocurrency market, which in turn saw its capitalization dip below $1. trillion after more than a year.

The downward movement comes amid weakness in the macroeconomic environment and also systemic risk within the crypto market, in a combination of bad data from the world’s major economies, fears about interest rate hikes and crises among some crypto companies and projects.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency even showed signs that it had bottomed out in mid-May, but worrying inflation data from the United States released last Friday ended up weighing on the market again, starting the current downturn.

The consumer price index (CPI), the most monitored benchmark for U.S. inflation, rose 8.6% in May from a year earlier, beating expectations it would fall to 8.2% from 8.3 % Of april.

This is just days before the Federal Reserve (US central bank) decision, which is expected to raise interest rates in the country again by 50 basis points, with a chance of even accelerating the pace, which weighs even more on the negative mood of the market. .

Against this backdrop, crypto lending firm Celsius on Monday announced a standstill on withdrawals, citing “extreme market conditions.” This created a new wave of panic among investors, especially after the recent Earth crisis (LUNA), which made the market even more sensitive.

Given all this, investors have been questioning how far this drop in Bitcoin can go, which returns to its 2020 levels and is already approaching the high recorded at the end of 2017, of US$ 20,000. And despite the odds that the cryptocurrency has bottomed out, there is the possibility of even greater losses soon.

How far can Bitcoin fall?

During his participation in the latest edition of Crypto+, the cryptocurrency expert at InfoMoney CoinDeskVinícius Terranova, did not rule out the possibility of Bitcoin falling to $9,000.

According to him (check out the full analysis in the video above), the 200-week moving average is usually a parameter for evaluating how far a drop can go in a bear marketbut this mark has already been reached.

“Still, I can’t say it’s time to go shopping. Because if the S&P still hasn’t fallen all it has to fall, maybe we are, for the first time, on the verge of breaking this average of 200”, he explains.

Terranova recalled during the program the bear markets of Bitcoin, noting that, on average, the cryptocurrency fell by 80% at these times, both in 2013, 2015 and 2018. In the current cycle, losses are around 65%. “To get to that 80% drop, Bitcoin needs to drop to $9,000,” he says.

Using an analysis of liquidity bands, the expert notes that the drop can now reach the level of $19,000. However, if the price breaks this level, it is necessary to look at volume profiles, which show that the highest levels of liquidity are at US$ 9,300, corroborating the possibility of falling to this level.

He explains that this indicator does not mean that there are buy orders at the US$ 9,000 level, but this was a level where there was a lot of liquidity, with large buying and selling movements, indicating that it is a point at which investors should resume negotiations if it is reached. “If you break that, it becomes a resistance, and a very strong one. If you can sustain it, it becomes support,” he says.

At this point, analysts point out that the psychological threshold of $20,000 is quite important to indicate whether the losses will extend or not.

“Sentiment for cryptocurrencies is dire as the global market cap has dropped below $1 trillion,” Oanda senior analyst Edward Moya told CoinDesk. “Bitcoin is trying to form a base, but if the price drops below the $20K level, it could get even uglier.”

“As inflation proves to be an even tougher opponent than expected, Bitcoin and Ether continue to suffer severe bruises in the ring,” wrote Hargreaves Lansdown senior investment and markets analyst Susannah Streeter. “They are the main victims of risky asset flight as investors worry about spiraling consumer prices around the world.”

Yesterday, during the height of panic, traders began to assess that they expect cryptocurrency prices to continue falling until market conditions improve.

“We may be facing even more serious losses in the future. Economic growth is clearly slowing and reports already suggest that the US could have a recession next year,” Manuel Ortiz-Olave, co-founder of equity token company Brickken, told CoinDesk.

“Higher inflation will continue to force higher interest rates, and higher interest rates are also negative for economic growth,” he explained.

“Some of the most important companies in the world, such as Apple, Microsoft or Nike, have already reported sales slowdowns, and Tesla has indicated that layoffs will occur soon. These are clearly negative headlines, which, combined with higher food and fuel prices, make people more careful with their savings,” Ortiz-Olave said, explaining that a slowdown in consumer spending would lead to a loss of revenue for large companies.

For those who are suffering from the losses of cryptocurrencies, Terranova indicates that the time is to “preserve capital”, with investors accepting to suffer some loss as a way to avoid losing everything.

Therefore, the use of stop loss (mechanism that automatically sells assets when the price reaches a predetermined value) is highly recommended, in order to limit if the market starts a new stronger fall.

“But I’m not going to say to sell everything now, because we hit the average of 200 and there is a chance to recover”, warns Terranova, reinforcing that the investor does not need to “take” the Bitcoin fund, but hit the reversal, when the market confirms the face up.

