Bolivia: Bolsonaro accuses the coup – Carol Proner

For Carol Proner, the decision of the Bolivian justice that sentenced Jeanine Ánez became a warning for new coup attempts with the appearance of legality.

By Carol Proner

Among so many important international issues in recent weeks, a decision by the Bolivian justice caught the attention of Jair Bolsonaro: the sentence that condemned former President Jeanine Añez for illegal activity in the violent irruption of the 2019 constitutional order.

The decision of the First Anti-Corruption Court of La Paz, last June 10, held responsible, in addition to the former senator, the former commander of the armed forces Williams Kalimar and the ex-commander of police Yuri Calderón, assigning each one the penalty of 10 years in prison. Other members of the Armed Forces and police were also convicted for their direct involvement in the violent civic, political and police coup that prevented the continuity of the government of Evo Morales and the Movement to Socialism (MAS) after victory in the first round elections.

Bolsonaro accused the coup when criticizing the sentence. He compared the decision to what he considers an arbitration of the Brazilian justice for the condemnation of supporters and far-right parliamentarians who acted against the independence of powers and against the democratic rule of law.

We can even agree with Jair Bolsonaro. It is not only possible, but recommendable, to compare Bolivia and Brazil, both for their judicial independence and sovereign capacity to censor anti-democratic acts, as well as for the similarity in the methods and project of anti-democratic destabilization of certain sectors that premeditate against the popular will.

During the oral trial, Jeanine Añez complained about the lack of support from former allies and the absence of witnesses for the defense who could clarify what really happened. The former president claimed to have been “invited” to occupy the presidency, having been taken in a presidential helicopter and received with honors as head of state before the Plurinational Legislative Assembly, at which time she proclaimed herself President in an absolutely irregular session, without a quorum, with the absence of legislators from the majority MAS party and before the formal resignation of Evo Morales and Vice President Álvaro García Linera.

It is certainly known that, in addition to opposition parties, businessmen, sectors of the Catholic Church, military and police groups premeditated the illegal investiture in the days that followed the violent outbreak triggered by an OAS report questioning the electoral result in the first place. shift. The unusual and decisive event of the OAS Electoral Observation Mission is studied as an example of a violation of the exemption by the OAS, seriously violating the principle of non-intervention in internal affairs.

Since then, and with the resignation and forced exile of Evo Morales and other members of the MAS, the episodes of violence and repression have claimed the lives of 37 people, injured more than 500 people and resulted in the political imprisonment of approximately 1500 people, crimes that will be evaluated in lawsuits pending judgment.

Of the odious incidents that occurred in the frustrated 2019 electoral process, many can be remembered as a kind of warning to navigators in Brazil: from paramilitary civic committees, setting fire to houses and electoral boards, to the “motorcycle riders” of armed opponents intimidating indigenous women through the streets of La Peace.

The methods of terror and violence that took place in Bolivia point to the materialization of Bolsonarist threats of a fascist nature and their serious consequences if the will of the polls is not respected in October this year.

In addition, there are other bridges between Bolsonaro’s Brazil and Añez’s Bolivia in terms of mutual defense of farcical investitures. Information from Bolivian diplomacy reveals that the then Brazilian ambassador to La Paz, Otavio Côrtes, was part of the negotiations for the unconstitutional succession, participating in meetings with ambassadors from other countries and with opposition leaders Carlos Mesa and Fernando Camacho.

Let us remember that, from the outset, Brazil recognized the legitimacy of the forged mandate, aligning itself with Donald Trump’s United States, Iván Duque’s Colombia and Maurício Macri’s Argentina, in addition to the OAS itself, under the secretaryship of Luis Almagro.

With the restoration of legality and legitimacy of public authorities, the Bolivian State has the obligation to investigate the facts and punish them, with the judiciary being the only one authorized to do so, guaranteeing a transition process for the restoration of memory, of truth and justice guided by the principles of self-determination, due process of law and non-interference in internal affairs.

In times of hybrid threats that destabilize all of Latin America, the decision of the Bolivian justice goes beyond the country itself, becoming a reference and a warning for new coup attempts that use farcical rites with the appearance of legality.

