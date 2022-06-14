Botafogo has the 11th biggest crowd in Brazil and increases advantage over Fluminense, new research points out

O Botafogo increased the advantage in number of fans in relation to Fluminense, points out a survey by Sport Track released this Tuesday in a report by the consultancy Convocados, in partnership with XP.

Glorioso has the 11th biggest crowd in Brazil, with 2.2% – in the survey carried out in 2020, it had 2.1%. Fluminense, Alvinegro’s main rival in the number of fans, appears only in 13th, with 1.5%, behind Bahia.

Botafogo’s advantage over Fluminense, which in 2020 was 0.4 percentage point (2.1% x 1.7%) is now 0.7 point (2.2% against 1.5%), confirming the movement already observed in relation to 2018, when Tricolor appeared ahead (2.4% against 2.2% of Alvinegro).

Flamengo continues to lead, with 24%, expanding the advantage over Corinthians (18.0%). São Paulo (11.5%), Palmeiras (9.8%) and Grêmio (4.7%) complete the Top 5.

According to Sport Track, between 2,200 and 2,250 people were heard digitally at the end of last year. The company did not disclose other details about the survey’s methodology.

Check out the 2022 ranking:

1) Flamengo – 24.0%

2) Corinthians – 18.0%

3) São Paulo – 11.5%

4) Palm trees – 9.8%

5) Guild – 4.7%

6) Vasco – 4.1%

7) Atlético-MG – 3.7%

8) Santos – 3.3%

9) International – 2.9%

10) Cruise – 2.8%

11) Botafogo – 2.2%

12) Bahia – 1.8%

13) Fluminense – 1.5%

14) Sport – 1.3%

15) America-MG – 0.2%