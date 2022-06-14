BOTAFOGO IS DEFEATED BY AVAÍ, LOSES THE FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY AND ENTERS THE REDUCTION ZONE

Botafogo seems to have entered an endless negative spiral. This Monday, playing at Nilton Santos Stadium, Glorioso took a great goal from Kevin, lost to Avaí by 1 to 0 and accumulated the fourth consecutive defeat. The consequence: for the first time, Fogão entered the relegation zone, in 17th, with 12 points. The crowd did not forgive, with boos and curses – including for coach Luís Castro.

Botafogo started the match with a good posture, looking for the attack in a more assertive way and trying to quickly recover the ball when Avaí tried to exchange passes. of departure.

Glorioso took some time to create great chances, but he managed. In the 34th minute, Vinicius Lopes made a great back-heel, Daniel Borges crossed from the right and Chay took a beautiful first shot, but Douglas Friedrich saved the corner. Soon after, Tchê Tchê scored with Vinícius Lopes and sent it to Erison, who pouted and stopped at the goalkeeper’s providential exit.

But when the phase doesn’t help, everything goes wrong. When Botafogo was in their best moment of the game, they conceded the goal in an unbelievable way. Kevin, who left the club without being missed, took a free-kick with extreme category, Gatito still tried to jump into the angle, but the ball hit the post and went in: Avaí 1 to 0, with the right to “Lei do Ex” and many boos from the twisted.

The atmosphere of apprehension took over the Nilton Santos Stadium, with shouts of “team without shame” and many boos. Botafogo tried to react in the second half, but found it very difficult to create plays. At 16 minutes, Kayque stole in the middle, Erison received from Victor Sá, cleared the defense and kicked over, in the main chance of the final stage.

Coach Luís Castro was changing the team, but the substitutions ended up playing against, such as the idea of ​​putting Vinícius Lopes on the right side. Botafogo continued without being able to scare, feeling the pressure of the stands. And the game ended with defeat, boos and curses for all sides.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Botafogo will play again at Estádio Nilton Santos next Thursday, Corpus Christi holiday, against São Paulo, at 4 pm, for the 12th round. Afterwards, Fogão goes to Porto Alegre to visit Internacional, on Sunday at 6 pm, in Beira-Rio.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 0 X 1 AVAI

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 06/13/2022 – 19h

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa/SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Income and audience: BRL 220,135.00 / 11,525 paying / 12,627 gifts

Yellow cards: Vinícius Lopes, Hugo, Del Piage and Erison (BOT); Eduardo, Raniele, Bruno Silva, Matheus Galdezani and Vladimir (AVA)

red cards: Bruno Silva 51’/2nd (AVA)

goals: Kevin 46’/1st (0-1)

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges (Matheus Nascimento 26’/2ºT), Kanu, Victor Cuesta and Hugo; Luís Oyama (Kayque 10’/2ºT), Tchê Tchê (Del Piage – Interval) and Chay; Vinícius Lopes, Erison and Victor Sá – Coach: Luís Castro.

HAWAII: Douglas Friedrich (Vladimir – Interval); Kevin, Raniele, Arthur Chaves and Cortez; Jean Cleber (Lucas Ventura 41’/2ºT), Bruno Silva and Eduardo (Matheus Galdezani 31’/2ºT); Muriqui (Renato 14’/2ºT), Bissoli and William Pottker (Morato 31’/2ºT) – Coach: Eduardo Barroca.

Brazilian Championship standings: