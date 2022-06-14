Botafogo: Luís Castro reaches the longest losing streak in his career in top teams

after the Botafogo losing 1-0 to Avaí at home on Monday night, coach Luís Castro hit his longest losing streak in his career. Since he took charge of top teams, he has never lost four games in a row.

The 60-year-old Portuguese began his coaching career at the end of the last century, commanding youth teams and eventually acting as an interim. But it was in Keysfrom Portugal, in the 2016/17 season, that he performed his first job in a first team.

Since then, he hadn’t suffered a losing streak like this. Counting the results of his entire career, however, the worst sequences were when he directed Porto’s B team: six consecutive defeats in 2015 and eight games without a win, in that same period.

On the other hand, the positive sequences of his trajectory as a coach are recent, from shortly before taking over Botafogo. Castro’s record is eight straight wins with Shakhtar Donetsk in 2021 and 18 games unbeaten between 2021 and 2022 at Al-Duhail.

The target of boos from the crowd at the Nilton Santos stadium, Luís Castro admitted a “horrible sequence”. Before Avaí, Botafogo lost to Palmeiras, Goiás and Coritiba.

— It was important for us to win, we didn’t and the situation is even more difficult for us. We had a horrible sequence of results – said the coach during a press conference.

After another stumble, Alvinegro entered the 17th place, with 12 points, inside the relegation zone of the Brasileirão. Next Thursday, the team receives São Paulo, at 4 pm. If he doesn’t win this next challenge, Castro equals another negative record of his career: six games without a win, a sequence he reached at Chaves in 2018.