Botafogo passes zero in the 1st round against Coritiba, Goiás and Avaí, clubs that climbed from Serie B, and turns on a warning signal for a grimy sequence

O Botafogo simply didn’t score against the three teams with whom he went up to Serie A do Brasileirão in 2021. He passed zero against coritibaoutside the home, and, within their domains, in the Nilton Santos Stadiumin front of Goiás and Hawaii.

Nine points left behind in the first round of the championship. The most alarming thing is that these are clubs that have the same objective as Botafogo in the tournament, which is to remain in the elite of national football. Therefore, in addition to not scoring, he gave the teams three wins in direct confrontations.

The warning sign would already be big for that. To make the situation even worse, Botafogo entered the relegation zone at the end of the 11th roundparked for four matches with 12 points won – current worst streak in competition. The pressure increases, the fan’s dissatisfaction as well, who starts to boo Glorioso even more on the field.

And the worst, until the end of the first round, scheduled for the day July 24thin a little more than a month (the Brasileirão is already running because of the world Cup), of the remaining eight games, half of them are against opponents within the G-6 today: Sao Paulo (Ç), International (F), Atlético-MG (C) and Atletico-PR (Ç).

📊 See the updated classification of the Brasileirão-2022: