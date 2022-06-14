Botafogo x São Paulo: tickets on sale for the general public

Ticket sales for the general public began this Tuesday Botafogo x São Paulo, game scheduled for next Thursday, Corpus Christi holiday, at 4 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium. Full prices range from R$320 (full Tribuna) to R$20 (half Upper East).

The sale to supporters had started last Saturday. Glorioso Plan members have an exclusive benefit and can bring a companion upon check-in. Check below for all the information.

Service | Tickets for Botafogo vs São Paulo:

Load made available: 42,000

Sell ​​on the website: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Gates open: 2pm

*Botafogo offers its fans a new form of payment: PIX. The alvinegros will find this option when making the purchase through the website.

OPERATING SECTORS:

Lower East, Upper East, Lower West, Tribuna de Honor and Cabins (Botafogo) / South (São Paulo)

(The North, Upper West A and Upper West B sectors are INITIALLY locked and will be available on demand)

ENTRY VALUES:

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR)

Whole R$60 / Half R$30

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 5.00

Black Plan – BRL 10.00

White Plan – BRL 15.00

BNC Plan – BRL 15.00

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

UPPER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR)

Whole R$40 / Half R$20

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 5.00

Black Plan – BRL 10.00

White Plan – BRL 15.00

BNC Plan – BRL 15.00

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole R$80 / Half R$40

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 5.00

Black Plan – BRL 10.00

White Plan – BRL 15.00

BNC Plan – BRL 15.00

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

SOUTH SECTOR – VISITOR (ENTRY BY SOUTH SECTOR)

Whole R$80 / Half R$40

TRIBUNE OF HONOR

Whole R$320 / Half R$200

Glorious Plan: BRL 100

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included. (Except alcoholic beverages)

PHYSICAL SALES POINTS

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Tuesday (14/06): 10 am to 5 pm

– Wednesday (15/06): 10 am to 5 pm

– Thursday (16/06): 10 am to 4:45 pm

General Severiano

– Tuesday (14/06): 10 am to 5 pm

– Wednesday (15/06): 10 am to 5 pm

Cariocas FC store

(Via Park Shopping – Barra da Tijuca)

– Tuesday (14/06): 12:00 to 19:00

– Wednesday (15/06): 12:00 to 19:00

Cariocas FC store

(Carioca Shopping – Vila da Penha)

– Tuesday (14/06): 12:00 to 19:00

– Wednesday (15/06): 12:00 to 19:00

Carioca fan store

(Rio Office & Mall – Jacarepaguá)

– Tuesday (14/06): 12:00 to 19:00

– Wednesday (15/06): 12:00 to 19:00

FREE

Children (under 12 years old), seniors (over 60) and People with Special Needs are free of charge. To access the Stadium, it will be necessary to present supporting documents.

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law, who comply with the requirements, may redeem the ticket, on opening days at the Nilton Santos Stadium point of sale, from 10 am until closing time. Remembering that access is limited and there is the possibility of exhaustion.

PARKING

The Norte 1 parking lot, located at Rua das Oficinas, will open at 1 pm and will cost R$40.00. Membership fee is R$20. Vans pay R$60. Payment must be made on the spot in cash, PIX or card. Closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.

VISITING FANCY

Information will be released soon.