Boy does the number 2 in a showcase toilet and father is in disbelief

A British couple were stunned when they caught their young son doing “number two” in a showroom at a home improvement store. The incident happened on Saturday morning (11), when Caz and Aron Akhtar left with their son for a visit to the B&Q Glastonbury store, in southwest England.

According to the English tabloid The Sun, the two stopped to look at a piece of decor, while their son, nicknamed J, silently walked away from his parents. The moment they noticed the boy’s absence, they went looking for him through the various sections of the store, until they located him in the bathroom decorations area, using one of the toilets in the display to actually relieve himself.

The episode was shared by the mother on social media. In the post, Caz wrote: “I can’t believe what just happened. J had a really big poop in one of the bathrooms at B&Q. All we had to do was get distracted and he was gone. And when we turned around, he was sitting in one of the bathrooms. I ran. to make him leave, but it was too late”.

The mother also reported that, in desperation, she left the store to find something to clean the child and the object, but when she returned to the place, the child was still not finished.

“I went out to get baby wipes and came back, he was still sitting there because he ‘needed to finish’ and my husband didn’t know what else to do,” she said.

Embarrassed, the parents tried to resolve the situation as quickly as possible, to avoid problems with the store’s management. So Aron decided to remove the droppings from the bottom of the toilet with his bare hands.

In one of the images posted on the web, he is seen stretching his arm inside the display to pull the child’s feces, while keeping his head turned to the side, in a tone of disgust.

After all the fuss, a store employee handled the incident with good humor, according to Caz.

“The young salesman couldn’t stop laughing, but he also completely ignored the situation. I don’t blame the guy,” he explained.

Since being shared on Facebook, Caz’s post has received over 15,000 likes and has been shared over 25,000 times. In addition to reaching about 250 comments from people who, for the most part, found the story funny and identified with the despair of parents in an embarrassing situation with their children.

“I’ve never laughed so hard in my life,” wrote one user.

Another scoffed at the episode: “At least it wasn’t in a sink!” And a third joked, “This is absolutely amazing. When you have to go, you have to go.”