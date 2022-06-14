Brazilian national team player lives out of marriage relationship with DJ

The LeoDias column discovered that the marriage of a soccer player from the Brazilian team came to an end after betrayal with a DJ, also Brazilian and with an international career. According to our sources, the athlete, who currently also plays for the Dutch team Ajax, has not yet definitively broken off his current relationship and, in parallel, has an affair with the artist.

Antony Matheus, athlete of the Brazilian national team, faces a phase of negotiations with Manchester United and, in parallel, an imbroglio in his love life. The athlete, who is still married, is in an extramarital relationship with DJ Gabi Cavallin, which was recently discovered by his wife, Rosilenny.

According to sources in the column, the player wants to maintain the relationship with the artist, and is still in the process of separating from the mother of his child. Also according to the source, Antony would have even asked his wife to return to Brazil. Accepting the request, she is on Brazilian soil, with the couple’s son and the fruit of their five-year relationship.

Our report sought the athlete’s advice, DJ Gabi Cavallin and Antony’s ex-wife, Rosilenny, but did not get a response as of this publication.

