C-17 crew that took off with Afghans hanging from fuselage cleared

The most striking scene of the evacuation of Afghanistan after the departure of American troops, will not result in any military responsible.





The decision revolves around the crew of a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport plane, which as it taxied was followed by hundreds of Afghans trying to flee the country, at a time when the Taliban was about to seize local power. Images showed that after takeoff, several people fell from the plane, and at least five died. With the videos going around the world, the US Air Force (USAF) opened an investigation into the case.

This process was completed and disclosed yesterday (13), with the USAF stating that “the crew followed the rules of engagement (ROE) and the law of armed conflict when they decided to take off in the midst of a riotous crowd on the runway, killing several people trying to board the jet.”.

The C-17 pilots even reported after takeoff that they were unable to fully retract the landing gear, which later turned out to be because of people trapped in the compartment.

“The crew acted quickly in the face of the unprecedented and deteriorating situation in order to ensure the safety of themselves and the aircraft.”the USAF said in an official statement revealed by the Air Force Times.

The decision was already expected, since, culturally, the US does not condemn public servants or citizens who react to any sign of an imminent attack, even with the use of the maximum force available.



