Caio, from São Paulo, breaks ligament in his right knee | Sao Paulo

Striker Caio, from São Paulo, should miss the rest of the season. On Tuesday, the player was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The 18-year-old will undergo surgery in the coming days.

The injury occurred last Sunday, in the final of a friendly tournament with the Brazilian under-20 team. Caio was carrying the ball down the left at speed when he lost balance on his own and turned his knee. Brazil was champion after beating Uruguay 7-0.

São Paulo does not give a deadline for their players to return from injury, but generally this type of problem takes about six months for the athlete to return to activities.

Tricolor has been living with injuries resulting from strokes at this time of the season. Against América-MG, last Sunday, there were six absences.

Gabriel Sara (right ankle surgery), Nikão (left ankle pain), Talles Costa (right ankle sprain), Alisson (right knee sprain) and Moreira (left ankle sprain) were the absences.

Old problem with Selection

This is not the first time that São Paulo has lost a boy to an injury when they give him up to the youth team. In 2020, defender Walce also had a serious knee problem during training with Brazil.

To date, the player has not returned to the pitch due to the complexity of the problem. He’s been working hard to return later this year.

