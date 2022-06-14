Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine are in the trailer for “Only Murders In the Building”

The 2nd season of the series “Only Murders In The Building” is near! The streaming service Hulu released the trailer on Tuesday (14/6), highlighting the dynamics between the characters of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Shortin addition to bringing the first appearances of Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine and Michael Rapaport. There is also a new participation of Tina Fey!

The new season premieres on June 28. See the trailer:

According to the synopsis, crime becomes “subject of a competing podcast, they have to deal with a bunch of NYC neighbors who think they committed the murder”.