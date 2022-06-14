Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine are in the trailer for “Only Murders In the Building”

The 2nd season of the series “Only Murders In The Building” is near! The streaming service Hulu released the trailer on Tuesday (14/6), highlighting the dynamics between the characters of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Shortin addition to bringing the first appearances of Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine and Michael Rapaport. There is also a new participation of Tina Fey!
The new season premieres on June 28. See the trailer:
According to the synopsis, crime becomes “subject of a competing podcast, they have to deal with a bunch of NYC neighbors who think they committed the murder”.
The success of “Only Murders In the Building”
The series premiered in 2021 to full critical acclaim. It literally had a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which compiles professional reviews. Renewing it for season 2 was therefore natural and expected.
“Everyone in our amazing ‘building’ worked with so much love and expertise during an unusual time – and with the incredible support of Disney, Hulu and 20th TV – to create a first season that could live up to our legendary cast and our beloved. New York City. Feeling that we’ve connected with our audience and that we’ve hit the mark enough to get a chance to continue – and continue the wild ride of our empathy, comedy and mystery series – is too exciting to put into words,” says the co-creator and producer. executive John Hoffman.