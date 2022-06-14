Casagrande detonates Bolsonaro live on Globo: “Coward, perverse and very cruel”

support the 247

247 – Walter Casagrande Jr. was at the Meeting this Monday (13) to talk about his documentary released two weeks ago on Globoplay, entitled Casão – In a Game Without Rules. However, the Globo commentator did not shy away from commenting on the current government of the country, whose president is Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “We have a cowardly, perverse and very cruel government”, he lamented live in a chat with Fátima Bernardes. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

“People are no longer afraid of being cruel. People are no longer afraid of being homophobic, people let go and that hurts us. The Brazilian people are not like that, they are a happy people. Brazil is happy! It scares this moment because it’s not our face. It scares. We can’t keep quiet. We’re extras in this horror movie”, he continued.

About his documentary, which had its first episode shown on SporTV this Sunday (12), Casagrande assured that everything was done in a transparent and honest way. “There were no flowers. That was reality, there was heaven, hell, rock in roll, funeral music. I am an intense person, I have lived intensely in any kind of situation.”

