Casagrande detonates Bolsonaro live on Globo: “Coward, perverse and very cruel”

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Walter Casagrande Jr. was at the Meeting this Monday (13), a program shown on Globo edit




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Flamengo does not stop at Everton Cebolinha, leaves Vidal in the 2nd plan and prepares an investment at the request of the Nation: “11 million euros”

Flamengo Rubro-Negro intends to surprise fans in the next transfer window, which will be open …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved