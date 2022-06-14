Cast of Bahia does only training before facing Chapecoense; see likely team | Bahia

In the midst of a marathon of games for Série B of the Brazilian Championship, Bahia’s squad had only this Monday afternoon to prepare for Tuesday’s match against Chapecoense.

After beating Operário-PR 1-0 last Saturday, Guto Ferreira’s team took a break on Sunday and returned to Cidade Tricolor this Monday.

+ See more news about Bahia

+ Check the classification of Serie B

1 of 2 Bahia prepares for the match against Chapecoense — Photo: EC Bahia / Disclosure Bahia prepares for the match against Chapecoense – Photo: EC Bahia / Disclosure

The preparation was with light training and on the basis of conversation to preserve the athletes. On the field, Guto Ferreira made some tests and reinforced dead ball plays. The coach also showed a video with information about the opponent.

Guto Ferreira has no new absences for the match, but continues without Rezende, Marco Antônio and Didi. The good news is that the coach wins the return of Patrick de Lucca, who served a suspension in the last round. In attack, Matheus Davó should return to the starting lineup in place of Raí.

The probable starting eleven of Bahia has: Danilo Fernandes; Douglas Borel, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Djalma Silva; Patrick de Lucca [Emerson Santos], Mugni and Daniel; Rildo, Davó and Rodallega.