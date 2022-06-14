CBF releases VAR audios on Lucas Pires sending off and penalty for Santos against Galo

The CBF made available the VAR audios of the 1-1 draw between Atlético-MG and Santos, played last Saturday, at Mineirão, for the 11th round of the Brazilian Championship. Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE) was called to review two bids during the match.

The first controversial move of the game was in the 15th minute of the second half, when Lucas Pires fouled Savinho at the entrance of the area and was sent off. At first, the referee understood that it was an infraction for only yellow because Maicon was in the coverage.



Moments later, however, Rafael Traci (SC), responsible for VAR, warned that the defender was far from the play and recommended a review.

“First I’m showing you the tactical position and the distance that Maicon is from the move. It’s distant”, he said.

“Ok. Red card for number 44. He (Savinho) had already passed and was going to be face to face with the goal. I’ll take the yellow card and give the red card. Savinho)”, replied Marcelo.

Penalty for Santos

With the clock approaching 40 minutes of the final stage, Bauermann was knocked down by Jair in the penalty area. At first, Marcelo de Lima Henrique understood that it was a “game” move, but he went back after watching the move on the monitor.

“Number 8’s arm is at Bauermann. It’s inside the area”, commented Traci. “For me it’s a penalty without a yellow card,” replied the head referee.



In the charge, Rwan swelled the nets and defined the tie of 1 to 1. With the result, Santos was with 14 points, in 11th place. The Rooster is in sixth, with 17.

