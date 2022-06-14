CBLOL 2022: micaO celebrates final at Ibirapuera: “Extra mood” | lol

It’s certainly an extra boost to see that it’s a place that we were champions, that we already know and dreaming is free, right? — micaO, about the CBLOL final at the Ibirapuera Gym

1 of 1 micaO, by INTZ, in the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/CBLOL micaO, from INTZ, in the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/CBLOL

+ LoL, Valorant and more Riot games will come to Xbox Game Pass

The most successful organization in CBLOL history with five titles, INTZ is experiencing a drought even in qualifying for the playoffs. The Intrepids haven’t made it to the knockout stage since the 2nd Split of 2020. For micaO, the possible return to the Ibirapuera Gym bodes well, but you need to have your feet on the ground and a lot of training to be at the champion level again.

— We still have a lot of progress ahead, to become a champion team, there are many teams that are better than us at the moment, but I’m very happy with our evolution — he explains.

+ CBLOL 2022 breaks record with classic LOUD x Flamengo Los Grandes

+ LOUD’s victory over Los Grandes goes viral with memes

Remember the INTZ title in 2016

INTZ is the champion team of the CBLoL Final 2016