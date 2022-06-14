CBLOL Academy 2022 2nd Split: dates, games, schedule and more | lol

The 2nd Split of CBLOL Academy 2022 is the second stage of the tournament aimed at youth teams of the 2022 Brazilian League of Legends Championship. The competition starts on June 13th and ends with the final on September 10th. Check out the complete table of games, both from the group stage and the playoffs, and the updated classification below.
Game table and leaderboard
CBLOL Academy 2nd Split Classification
|#
|Team
|wins
|defeats
|1
|INTZ
|1
|0
|1
|fatherN
|1
|0
|3
|Flamengo
|0
|0
|4
|FURY
|0
|0
|5
|Kaboom
|0
|0
|6
|liberty
|0
|0
|7
|LOUD
|0
|0
|8
|miners
|0
|0
|9
|RED Canids
|0
|1
|9
|rendga
|0
|1
Round 1 – Monday, 06/13
paiN 1 x 0 RED Canids
INTZ 1 x 0 Rensga
7pm – Liberty vs Miners
8pm – FURIA x KaBuM
9pm – Flamengo vs LOUD
Round 2 – Tuesday, 06/14
5pm – FURIA vs Liberty
6pm – KaBuM x Flamengo
7pm – Rensga x RED Canids
8pm – Miners x INTZ
21h – LOUD x paiN
Round 3 – Monday, 06/20
5pm – LOUD x KaBuM
6pm – INTZ x FURIA
7pm – Liberty vs Flamengo
8pm – RED Canids vs Miners
9pm – paiN x Rensga
Round 4 – Tuesday, 06/21
5pm – LOUD vs Liberty
6pm – KaBuM x paiN
7pm – Flamengo vs INTZ
8pm – FURIA x RED Canids
9pm – Miners vs Rensga
Round 5 – Monday, 06/27
17h – INTZ x LOUD
6pm – paiN x Miners
7pm – RED Canids vs Flamengo
8pm – Liberty x KaBuM
9pm – Rensga vs FURIA
Round 6 – Tuesday, 06/28
17h – Liberty x paiN
6pm – LOUD x RED Canids
7pm – FURIA vs Miners
8pm – Flamengo vs Rensga
9pm – KaBuM x INTZ
Round 7 – Monday, 7/4
5pm – Miners vs Flamengo
6pm – Rensga x LOUD
7pm – RED Canids x KaBuM
8pm – paiN x FURIA
9pm – INTZ vs Liberty
Round 8 – Tuesday 7/5
5pm – KaBuM x Rensga
6pm – Liberty vs RED Canids
7pm – INTZ x paiN
8pm – LOUD x Miners
9pm – Flamengo vs FURIA
Round 9 – Monday, 7/11
5pm – RED Canids x INTZ
6pm – FURIA x LOUD
7pm – Rensga vs Liberty
8pm – paiN x Flamengo
9pm – Miners x KaBuM
Round 10 – Tuesday, 07/12
5pm – LOUD vs Flamengo
6pm – Miners vs Liberty
7pm – KaBuM x FURIA
20h – Rensga x INTZ
9pm – RED Canids x paiN
Round 11 – Monday, 07/18
5pm – RED Canids vs Rensga
6pm – paiN x LOUD
7pm – Flamengo x KaBuM
8pm – Liberty vs FURIA
9pm – INTZ x Miners
Round 12 – Tuesday, 07/19
17h – Rensga x paiN
6pm – Miners vs RED Canids
7pm – FURIA x INTZ
8pm – KaBuM x LOUD
9pm – Flamengo vs Liberty
Round 13 – Monday, 7/25
5pm – RED Canids vs FURIA
6pm – paiN x KaBuM
7pm – Rensga vs Miners
8pm – INTZ vs Flamengo
9pm – Liberty x LOUD
Round 14 – Tuesday, 07/26
5pm – Miners x paiN
6pm – FURIA vs Rensga
7pm – LOUD x INTZ
8pm – KaBuM x Liberty
9pm – Flamengo vs RED Canids
Round 15 – Monday, 8/1
5pm – INTZ x KaBuM
6pm – Rensga vs Flamengo
7pm – paiN x Liberty
8pm – RED Canids x LOUD
9pm – Miners vs FURIA
Round 16 – Tuesday, 08/02
5pm – Liberty x INTZ
6pm – Flamengo vs Miners
7pm – LOUD x Rensga
8pm – FURIA x paiN
9pm – KaBuM x RED Canids
Round 17 – Monday, 08/08
5pm – FURIA vs Flamengo
6pm – RED Canids vs Liberty
7pm – Rensga x KaBuM
8pm – Miners x LOUD
9pm – paiN x INTZ
Round 18 – Tuesday, 08/09
5pm – KaBuM x Miners
6pm – Flamengo x paiN
7pm – INTZ x RED Canids
8pm – Liberty vs Rensga
9pm – LOUD x FURIA
Quarter Finals 1 – Monday, 08/15
Time to be defined – 4th place x 5th place
Quarter Finals 2 – Tuesday, 08/16
Time to be defined – 3rd place x 6th place
Semifinal 1 – Monday, 08/22
Time to be defined – 1st place x Winner of the Quarter Finals 1
Semifinal 2 – Tuesday, 08/23
Time to be defined – 2nd place x Winner of the Quarter Finals 2
End – Saturday, 10/09
Time to be defined – Winner of Semifinal 1 x Winner of Semifinal 2
At CBLOL Academy, the top six of the table, after nine weeks of games on Mondays and Tuesdays, advance to the playoffs. The elimination phase is carried out in a single elimination system. The 1st and 2nd placed teams advance directly to the semifinals, while the 3rd to 6th placed teams start in the quarterfinals. All matches are best of five games (MD5).