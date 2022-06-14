Cear x Atltico: probable lineups for the game for the Brazilian

photo: Montage with images from Divulgao/Cear and Pedro Souza/Atltico Socks Vinicius, from Cear (former Galo), and Nacho Fernndez, from Atltico

In a game for the 12th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Cear and Atltico face each other at 7 pm this Wednesday (15), at Arena Castelo, in Fortaleza. See, below, the probable scales, with changes in the Rooster.

Atltico arrives under pressure to face Cear. The team led by “El Turco” Mohamed comes from three matches without victories in the Brazilian and has been criticized for its performance in recent games. The Argentine does not enjoy prestige with most of the fans, who ask for his departure on social networks.

Galo was 6th in the Brazilian Championship, with 17 points. Cear, in turn, occupies the 12th position, with 14 points.

sup

Under new management, Vozo has seven absences to face Atltico. Goalkeeper Joo Ricardo received the third yellow card in the draw with Gois, while left-back Bruno Pacheco was sent off.

In the medical department of the club, follow Luiz Otvio and Lima. In physical transition, are Dentinho, Lo Rafael and Jael. Therefore, a probable lineup of Cear for the game with Galo has Vinicius Machado; Nino Paraba, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda and Victor Luis; Richard, Richardson and Fernando Sobral; Vina, Mendoza and Clber (Matheus Peixoto).

athletic

The team that drew 1 to 1 with Peixe will therefore have changes in midfield. Otvio should be Galo’s first midfielder, while the “second man” spot is open. Young Rubens and Caleb appear as the most likely options. Another alternative is the retreat of midfielder Nacho Fernndez to perform the function, with forward Eduardo Sasha being selected to play behind Hulk.

Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari Photos of the Ferrari Portofino, model that the striker Hulk, from Atltico, used in Cidade do Galo – photo: Divulgao/Ferrari

Guilherme Castilho can also be called on, but he runs out of favor in the dispute for that spot. With the return of Eduardo Vargas, the only casualty due to injury is midfielder Matas Zaracho. He is still recovering from a muscle injury in his right thigh.

In defense, defender Igor Rabello is absent from the list of related parties to accompany the birth of his son. Left side Dod, in turn, is undergoing physical reconditioning after knee surgery. After serving his suspension, Nathan Silva should resume the spot occupied by Rver against Santos.

Thus, a probable lineup for Atltico for the game with Cear will include: Everson; Guga (Mariano), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Otvio, Rubens (Caleb or Eduardo Sasha) and Nacho Fernndez; Ademir, Keno and Hulk.