Celebrities reveal discomforts when kissing on stage

It is common to be enchanted by the chemistry that some celebrities convey when they play together in a romantic moment, and even ‘ship’ the couple. However, the performers involved do not always enjoy the caresses as much as the audience. Some celebrities explained why some of these scenes were strange or unpleasant. Read on to find out which stars didn’t enjoy kissing their romantic partners.

Orlando Bloom and Zoe Saldana

Orlando and Zoe starred in the 2004 production ‘Haven’, in which they had to kiss on camera. When asked about these scenes, Zoe described them as “disgusting”, and Orlando couldn’t have agreed more! “I hated kissing Zoe too! I was like, ‘Take your tongue out of my mouth, please. Her boyfriend is right there. Most people think kissing beautiful actresses must be great. But it’s always weird, man.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard

Millie and Finn gained international recognition for their work on ‘Stranger Things’, which they started working on from a young age. This ended up making things less easy for them, especially in the romantic scenes like Eleven and Mike Wheeler. “My father was watching. My dad watched it all, my whole family was there, and it was the weirdest thing ever. It’s weird,” Millie said of the scene where she and Finn kiss.

Anitta and 1 of the 28 people

‘Girl from Rio’ revealed that her best and worst kiss happened on the same day, during the recording of the video ‘Don’t Lose Your Time’. “There’s a video of me where I kissed like 28 people and one of them was terrible! I was, ugh! It was so bad. There were 28 people I’ve never seen in my life! My best kiss of my life was also in this group of people”, said the singer in an interview with ‘Billboard’, without revealing names.

Elizabeth Hurley and?

During an interview with the American show ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’, Liz Hurley revealed that her worst on-screen kiss was with “a German actor I did a movie with”. “We hated each other. We had to have a bit of a sexy scene and we had to make out a lot. I did not like. Horrible”. Fans have since wondered if she was referring to German star Jürgen Prochnow, who she worked with in the 1990 film ‘Der Skipper’.

Morena Baccarin and Ryan Reynolds

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to kiss a superhero, actress Morena Baccarin can answer. She and Ryan Reynolds starred as the iconic couple in ‘Deadpool’, for which they had to film some kissing scenes. Speaking to ‘People’ magazine, she explained that Ryan’s superhero costume caused somewhat curious problems when it came to ‘locking lips’. “I keep saying that kissing you with that mask on is like kissing a giant latex s***. Basically, it smells like rubber all the time.”

Paolla Oliveira and famous anonymous

During a live chat on social media with makeup artist Ale de Souza in 2020, actress Paolla Oliveira revealed that she had to kiss an actor who had breath. Without naming names, the beauty said that she tried to be professional at the moment so as not to show her discomfort. “Of course there is, folks. Otherwise it was a real kiss and had no other name. Obviously there is. Of course, it’s an intimate and difficult thing, but we end up getting used to it. Just like the doctor gets used to seeing difficult situations”, said the blonde.

Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, actor Liam Hemsworth revealed that his ‘Hunger Games’ partner Jennifer Lawrence pranked him before all the kissing scenes like Gale Hawthorne and Katniss Everdeen. “She’s one of my best friends, I love her, but if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna or something that was gross. Right before the scene, she would say, ‘Yes, I ate tuna’ or ‘I ate garlic and didn’t brush my teeth’. And I was like, ‘Fantastic, I can’t wait to get out there and taste it!’

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford

In an interview with BBC Radio, Helen Mirren made it clear that she didn’t have much fun kissing a Hollywood legend. Who was she talking about? Harrison Ford! The duo had to kiss for the ’80s movie ‘The Mosquito Coast’. “He’s the nicest, sweetest guy you could ever want to meet. But he doesn’t know how to kiss. He finds it impossible to kiss on screen,” the actress said.

Alec Baldwin and Jennifer Aniston

Remember that episode of ’30 Rock’ where Alec kisses Jennifer Aniston? We all love it! And it looked like he did too, although he joked that he wasn’t as good as people might have hoped. In an interview with New York Magazine, Alec joked about kissing Jen. “It was painful. I mean, every man who’s had to be with her on TV and in the movies – I don’t know how they do it,” Baldwin said.