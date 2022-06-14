Chapecoense may have four ex-Bahia players on the field



Source: Disclosure / Chapecoense

The match between Bahia x Chapecoense will be full of players who have played for both sides.

While Bahia has Luiz Otávio and Ignácio, who have already defended the green and white colors, the Santa Catarina team has four ex-tricolor athletes who can enter the field this Tuesday (14).

Are they: Tiago Real, Maranhão, Chrystian and Xandão.

Among the Chape players with spells at Bahia, the one who played the most matches was the midfielder Tiago Real.

Currently 33 years old, he passed through the Squadron in 2015, playing 60 games and scoring six goals. He will start alviverde this Tuesday.

The striker Maranhão, revealed at the club in 2010, played 27 matches for the professional team before being sold in mid-2011. He disputes the title for the next game. He is 32 years old.

Chrystian has the most recent spell at the club. He played with the tricolor shirt in 2021, on loan from Joinville, with 11 appearances for the so-called transition team. He disputes with Maranhão the title.

Finally, defender Xandão. He had a discreet stint at the club in 2019 and is currently a substitute for Victor Ramos at Chape, aged 32.

Chapecoense must be climbed with: Vagner; Pablo, Leo, Victor Ramos and Kevin; Marcelo Freitas, Betinho and Tiago Real; Derek, Perotti and Maranhão (Chrystian or Rodriguinho).