Charlize Theron Reveals What Marvel Thought Of Her Role In The Boys When They Cast Her Role Of Clea ~ Marvel Universe 616

Charlize Theron made her MCU debut as Clea in the post-credits scene of the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange sequel. However, to the surprise of many, the Oscar winner also appeared for a cameo in the first episode of The Boys season three as the superpowered Stormfront. Well, actually she was actually playing herself playing the villain in this Justice League parody Dawn of the Seven, which has garnered a lot of conversation among series viewers.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke recently explained that Theron’s role in Doctor Strange 2 was news to him when he offered her the role of Stormfront, and the actress has now confirmed that producer Seth Rogen first mentioned the idea before she did. get the role of Clea:

“Seth asked me a while ago, and I’m going to lay my body over broken glass for that guy and all his partners in Point Gray, I absolutely love them, and we take care of each other,” Theron said of her Long Shot co-star. during an interview with Variety. “I love the program. I think it’s very smart.”

Kevin Feige then called to offer her the role of Doctor Strange, and Theron said that Marvel Studios execs were totally on board with her filming her scene as Stormfront… despite the fact that the character is a ruthless Nazi:

“I was very transparent, and they were like, ‘This is great,’” she recalled. “I mean, [‘The Boys’ é] a satire. I think there’s room for everything, and that doesn’t mean anything other than that people are interested in that kind of world right now.”

We know Theron will reprise the role of Clea at some point, but it’s highly unlikely that she’ll return as Stormfront – unless Vought Industries decides to bring her back for Dawn of the Seven 2! Who knows the future?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

Still in theaters, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be out on Disney+ on June 22.

Gravedigger



