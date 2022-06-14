check out the preview of the new Netflix animation

THE Netflix released a preview of one of their upcoming releases. It’s an animated series entergalacticwhich does not yet have a release date.

The series is a creation of Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudiin partnership with Kenya Barrelsmind behind the hit comedy Black-Ish.

entergalactic is an adult-focused series about love and modern life. In the plot, the charismatic young Jabari (Kid Cudi) finds himself in a great professional moment.

Living in New York, he is at the most comfortable stage of his life. However, he feels lonely and struggles to find someone to love.

It is in this context that Jabari meets Meadow (Jessica Williams), her new neighbor, who is described by Netflix as “the coolest and most truthful girl at any party”.

In addition to Kid Cudi and Jessica Williams, the series also stars Timothée Chalamet (Dune). The 25-year-old actor will voice Jimmy, a former drug dealer, cryptocurrency trader and Jabari’s best friend.

Also according to Netflix, the character is described as a quiet guy and addicted to conspiracy theories.

The new Netflix animation is part of a complete artistic project by Kid Cudi. In addition to the animated series, the rapper will also release an eponymous album filled with unreleased songs.

This entire universe promises to bring the public an explosion of art, music and fashion.

“For 3 years I’ve been waiting for you to see what I’ve been working on this whole time. My greatest achievement. This project will touch them, take their hearts to new places and make them fall in love all over again. I’m so proud of every person involved and who helped me bring my vision to reality,” Kid Cudi said in an Instagram post.

In addition to Kid Cudi, Jessica Williams and Timothée Chalamet, the cast entergalactic also includes Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom), Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) and rappers Jaden Smith and Ty Dolla $ign. There is high anticipation in the public with the new production.

Check out the preview of Entergalactic released by Netflix:

