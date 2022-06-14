Check out the prices: Apple confirms the launch of the MacBook Pro with M2 chip in June in Brazil

Apple announced the new MacBook Pro with M2 chip during the WWDC22 event and today it is confirming that the 13-inch version will be the first to be available in Brazil in June. The notebook will also be available in other regions, where it will be possible to purchase it through online stores, authorized resellers and the Apple Store app.

In Brazil, the official price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip with 16-core Neural Engine, 8 GB of unified memory and a 256 GB SSD will be R$ 14,499.00. In the United States, the notebook with the same configuration will sell for US$ 1,299 or about R$ 6,664.26 in direct conversion.

As you can see, Apple’s official online store reports that the new model will be available for purchase from 9 am on June 17, 2022 and the official launch with ready-to-ship units on June 24.

It is worth remembering that the main difference between the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro is that the latter has an active cooling system, which ensures that the processor can be pushed to its extreme and used in even more demanding jobs. On the other hand, the MacBook Air has a thinner look and is sure to please those who value mobility.

