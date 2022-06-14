Child poops in display toilet and gives father work

posted on 6/14/2022 1:16 pm / updated on 6/14/2022 1:19 pm



(credit: reproduction)

A British couple was surprised last Saturday morning (11/6) to catch their young son pooping in a toilet in a store display. The information is from The Sun.

The case happened when Caz and Aron Akhtar went out with their son to visit the B&Q Glastonbury store in southwest England.

According to the English newspaper, they stopped to see a piece of decoration, when the son moved away from his parents. When they noticed the boy’s absence, they went looking for him through the various sections of the store, until they located him in the bathroom area, using one of the toilets in the display.





The mother shared the story on Facebook. “I can’t believe what just happened. J had a really big poop in one of the bathrooms at B&Q. All we had to do was get distracted and he was gone. And when we turned around, he was sitting in one of the bathrooms. I ran to get him out, but it was too late,” Caz wrote in the post.

She also reported that, in desperation, she went looking for something to clean the child and the object, but when she returned to the place, the child was still not finished.

“I went out to get baby wipes and came back, he was still sitting there because he ‘needed to finish’ and my husband didn’t know what else to do,” she said.

To resolve the situation as quickly as possible, father Aaron decided to clean the excrement from the toilet with his bare hands.

In one of the images shared, he appears stretching his arm inside the showcase to pull the boy’s feces. According to Caz, after the confusion, a store employee handled the incident with good humor.

“The young salesman couldn’t stop laughing, but he also completely ignored the situation. I don’t blame the guy,” he explained.



