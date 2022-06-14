Cine Espetacular: SBT shows the movie ‘O Grande Liar 2’ this Tuesday (14/06/2022)

O Spectacular Cine this Tuesday (14) shows the film The Big Liar 2 on SBT. The comedy that was originally released in 2017 promises to liven up the viewers of the São Paulo broadcaster at the end of the night.

The movie Big Liar 2 is directed by filmmaker Ron Oliver. The cast of the Cine Espetacular film includes actors Ricky Garcia, Barry Bostwick, Jodelle Ferland, Fiona Vroom, Andrew Herr, Kevin O’Grady and April Telek.

Synopsis of Cinema Spectacular

In the film, Kevin is a young beast of technology and deceit. He is suspended from school for plagiarism. In the run of bad luck, he ends up being run over by the eccentric producer Larry Wolf, when he loses the sketch of his game, the Big Liar.

Upon discovering that Larry has taken over his game and is about to release it, Kevin hatches a plan to expose the millionaire and save his game from being released by the false owner.

O Spectacular Cine airs on SBT from 11:15 pm, right after Programa do Ratinho, according to the official schedule of SBT.

More movies on TV

Even this Tuesday (14) there are more movies on TV. THE Globe displays the Afternoon session from 3:30 pm with the drama A proof of love.

In the feature film, from birth, Anna underwent several medical procedures to help her older sister, Kate, who suffers from leukemia. At the age of eleven, Anna decides to face her parents, Sara and Brian Fitzgerald, and fight in court for her medical emancipation. Without revealing her true motives, she will shake the lives of the entire family.

The film A proof of love is directed by Nick Cassavetes and features Cameron Diaz, Jason Patric, Abigail Breslin, Sofia Vassilieva, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Markle, Heather Wahlquist and Joan Cusack in the cast.