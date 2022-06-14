Club prepares proposal to close with side Marcelo, who asks for R$ 2.6 million monthly

Marcelo’s grandiose stint at Real Madrid has come to an end. The Brazilian, who became one of the greatest idols in the team’s history, did not have his contract renewed and left the team at the end of the season, carrying the post of active player with the most titles for the club.

The athlete was losing more and more space in the La Liga club. In the last three seasons, there were only 60 games played, with the left-back having been passed over, most of the time, by Frenchman Mendy.

Marcelo, then, continues with an indefinite future. And, despite polls by some clubs in Brazil, the side has already made it clear that, at the moment, he prioritizes a stay in European football, and that he can still play in the Champions League.

Fenerbahce will make a move by Marcelo

In this way, your destination can be in Turkey and, more precisely, in Fenerbahçe. That’s because, according to Thiago Fernandes and Raisa Simplicio, at the request of Jorge Jesus, the Turkish club will make a proposal to the side, who wants to receive about 2.6 million reais monthly.

It is worth mentioning that, in recent weeks, the side has also been quoted as a reinforcement for Olympique de Marseille, being one of Sampoli’s great desires.