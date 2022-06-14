Clubs reduced investments in “ready-made” athletes and increased their bet on the base in 2021, according to a study consultancy | sport business

In 2021, managers of Brazilian clubs changed their attitude towards investments. In the elite of national football, top hats reduced the bet on “ready” players and raised the base categories.

Investments in signing athletes – purchased from other clubs – are still top hats, but the amount dedicated to this end has dropped from BRL 1.1 billion in 2020 to BRL 832 million in 2021.

In the same period, amounts allocated to the base increased from R$194 million to R$304 million. This money supports the development of young players: meals, sports materials, training, etc.

These figures are in the study produced by the consultancy Convocados, led by economist Cesar Grafietti, and in partnership with XP. The report was released to the public on Tuesday.

Every manager has, basically, three investment options: “ready” players, base categories and infrastructure. His strategy and decisions are evident in the financial statements, published annually, which form the basis for this study produced by Grafietti.

The chart below shows the investments in each of these three fronts between 2017 and 2021. Values ​​were brought by the economist to present value through the IPCA, the government’s official index to measure inflation. Therefore, the real variation between one year and another is displayed.

In the first year of the Covid pandemic, in 2020, top hats made the decision to cut investments in the base and maintain the bet on trained athletes. In the second year of the pandemic, in which revenues began to be recovered, the emphasis on younger people also returned.

The evolution of club investments Source: Summoned and XP

Not every club invests the same. So, the consultancy separated in its study the investment of each one between 2019 and 2021, again with corrected values. In these three years, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG were the ones that invested the most in hiring trained players.

Red Bull Bragantino also stands out. Purchased by the energy drink manufacturer in 2019, the club invested R$355 million in signings. Corinthians, São Paulo and Grêmio appear in the sequence, but with relative distance to the biggest investors.

In financial difficulties, Botafogo invested only R$ 37 million in reinforcements during this period. Something that changed with the arrival of John Textor, new owner, and that will be reflected in the publication of the next financial statements. Vasco doesn’t even appear on the list.

Clubs that invested the most in athletes between 2019 and 2021 Source: Summoned and XP

In the basic categories, the leadership in terms of investment also belongs to Flamengo. R$ 152 million were invested in the training of new athletes in the last three years. São Paulo and Grêmio appear next, each with R$ 120 million in the same period.

Grafietti points out in the study that the emphasis on the base has a dual benefit: facilitates transfers of athletes to generate higher revenuesas European clubs are looking for increasingly younger Brazilian athletes, and reduces the cost of the main castas younger players also have significantly lower pay than medallions.

Clubs that invested the most in base between 2019 and 2021 Source: Summoned and XP

