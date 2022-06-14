Commentator analyzes Botafogo’s defeat to Avaí and asks: ‘Why doesn’t Patrick de Paula play?’

O Botafogo could have jumped up the table if I won the Hawaii at Nilton Santos Stadium. However, they lost 1-0 and entered the relegation zone. the commentator Francisco Aiellofrom Rádio Globo, analyzed the match.

– Botafogo’s butter started to fall down. Not just in this game. Maybe it’s a sequel, a complement, to the last games, in which he didn’t manage to do well. Against Palmeiras, he didn’t exist, he was run over. This time, played. He had 21 shots, seven on goal, against only nine for Avaí. More than double the opponent. The team produced, but in the first half. When I wasn’t going to the relegation zone, but Kevin’s goal put Botafogo in the Z-4. Then he had 19 opponents in the Brazilian championship and himself, in the psychological and mental issue – he said.

For the commentator, Botafogo could have built a better result in the first half.

– The game started in an interesting way, Botafogo at home, against Avaí, the Z-4 ​​team. It was imagined that he would want to keep the ball and Avaí would close down. It was logic. The game starts, Botafogo scoring in a low line, without pressing, Avaí exchanging passes and building. He had 63% possession of the ball. Botafogo had great chances to score, with Chay and Erison, goalkeeper Douglas took it. He pressed but couldn’t score. Then it took in a beautiful free kick from Kevin – he evaluated.

– In the second half, the table already indicated Botafogo inside the Z-4. Then the ball burned, nobody risked a move. Avaí changed the strategy, lowered the lines and gave the ball to Botafogo. Took the space. The way to break was with dribbling, individual play, fast pass or kick from outside the area. Botafogo started to try to play, but the ball burned in the feet – he added.

Francisco Aiello also questioned the non-escalation of Patrick de Paula.

– I need to know: why doesn’t Patrick de Paula play? The crowd needs to know. One more game. It’s already 180 minutes. Botafogo in the second half was disorganized, the coach took Daniel Borges and put Matheus Nascimento, he took a big risk, Vinícius Lopes retreated. Avaí was leading the game, tying the team and holding the victory – he added.