Commentator points out error in Luís Castro’s changes at Botafogo: ‘He took the best player out of the most dangerous zone. The team weakened’

A simple change affected four players and ended up affecting the entire team. to the commentator Gustavo Zupakfrom ESPN, Luís Castro it was not good to put Matheus Nascimento instead of Daniel Borges. Not for these two athletes themselves, but for what the change meant for the team in the defeat of Botafogo by 1 to 0 for the Hawaiithis Monday, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

– Some exchanges by Luís Castro were not good, especially Matheus Nascimento in place of Daniel Borges. put Vinícius Lopes on the side and opened Chay to keep Matheus Nascimento inside. He took the best of the team (Vinicius Lopes) from the most dangerous zone. The team weakened. Avaí scored the free-kick and didn’t finish it. Botafogo had pressure, but little heat. It was unable to reverse scenario. Avaí’s only kick was this one, which was beautiful, rare to see – scored Zupak.

– It’s one thing to think that Botafogo doesn’t have a team to stay up there, another is to think it’s normal to go a month without winning. Is not. You can play more. New work will go through ups and downs, this one is down,” he added.

For the commentator, Botafogo is still feeling the effects of the transition and the formation of a new squad.

– On May 15th was Botafogo’s last victory. Will enter the field in the next game without winning for more than a month. The crowd already noticed, so much so that they shouted “team without shame”. It’s one thing to understand that they couldn’t lose to Avaí, another is that part of this dissatisfaction lies in the excitement for the moment. It is necessary to understand the beginning of a new era. You’re going to hit your head, there’s no team to fight up there. Luís Castro and John Textor were clear, it is year of stay. You’ll hit your head, especially when you have to impose yourself. He doesn’t have the quality to impose himself like that – she added.