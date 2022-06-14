Confusion in France and Democrats Threatening Democracy

The first round of the French legislative elections, held yesterday, ended in confusion. The left-wing coalition Nupes (New Ecological and Social Popular Union), led by the extremist Jean-Luc Mélenchon (pictured), denounces a “manipulation” of the results by the Ministry of the Interior of the government of President Emmanuel Macron. According to the ministry, responsible for conducting the election (there is no Electoral Justice in France), the center-right coalition Ensemble!, which supports the current president, re-elected in April, won the total number of votes, with an advantage of 21,359 votes. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, however, disputes this count. He affirms that the ministry did not include among the votes of Nupes, also made up of ecologists and socialists, those given to candidates from overseas territories who should have been considered as belonging to the coalition, because they were supported by it. Instead, they were classified as “Miscellaneous Lefts”.

The French Ministry argues that these candidates were not on the official Nupes list and that many contestants who supported Emmanuel Macron but were not on the official Ensemble! list were counted as “Miscellaneous Rights”. In the Nupes count, she would have won in total votes, with a difference of 265,766 votes. To add to the imbroglio, the newspaper Le Monde decided to take the Nupes point into account, but in its own count Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s coalition obtained a favorable difference of only 5,931 votes. In light of this situation, Ensemble! claims that Nupes is looking to throw a “smokescreen” over the result

The vote total does not change the fact that, in the first round, the Ensemble! won the most seats in the National Assembly, with Nupes coming in second. Although he was re-elected, Emmanuel Macron has shrunk a lot – the loss of purchasing power is the main French complaint against him – and the first round of the legislative elections shows this. In 2017, Emmanuel Macron won a majority of 355 deputies; now he is estimated to have up to 295 (the absolute majority in the National Assembly is 289). Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s coalition, in turn, is expected to win up to 190 seats, which will give it the role of main opposition to Emmanuel Macron, who will have to compose with other right-wing parties to ensure the approval of his projects. Although the total vote of the left front was similar to that of the center right, Nupes had a high concentration of votes in fewer constituencies, which means a smaller number of deputies. The exact number of each side will only be known after the second round, which will take place next Sunday. The “manipulation” denounced by Jean-Luc Mélenchon has electoral utility: it is being used to try to convince voters who abstained in the first round to vote in the second against the system represented by Emmanuel Macron and his evil people, in particular the Minister of the Interior. , Gérald Darmanin.

The confusion surrounding the total number of votes obtained by both sides further discredits representative democracy. She faces a mixture of distrust and disenchantment in France too, especially among the younger generation, precisely those who should be most concerned about the future. The phenomenon can be verified by the very high abstention rate in the first round. It was 52.5%, a record, after the rate of 51.3% recorded in 2017. Abstentionism has been increasing for 20 years: in 2002, it stood at 35%. The bad moment for representative democracy is also evident in the relevance acquired by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a left-wing extremist to which the social democracy represented by the Socialist Party had to adhere to in order to survive electorally, and by Marine Le Pen, the extremist from right, which again took second place in the presidential election and, now, in the legislative elections, will be able to hold up to 45 seats in the National Assembly, which will give it a strong bench for the first time.

Representative democracy, through disenchantment or calculation, is at stake in various latitudes, as the cases of the United States and Brazil also show. Populists exploit false narratives to discredit the democratic system, but the truth is that, despite the due differences between countries, centrist politicians have distanced themselves from voters, their reality and their aspirations — and, in this vacuum, extremist populism left and right grow, while a good part of the citizens move away from a world that seems distant and dirty. It is not, therefore, about blaming only or mainly the “elected autocrats”, who try to destroy the system from within, as the authors of the book point out. How Democracies Die, Americans Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt. The “elected autocrats” are a symptom, not a cause. Democracy’s biggest problem is democrats and their inability to renew themselves and show real empathy with the population.

Take the case of Emmanuel Macron, to return to France. Recently, while campaigning, he was approached by an 18-year-old girl who told him that she had been sexually abused and that, for that reason, she was even more indignant about the maintenance in government of two ministers suspected of having committed this type of abuse. crime. Macron replied that he valued the presumption of innocence. A few days later, the girl received a visit from two police officers at the school. They asked her about the abuse she had suffered and asked if she wanted to press charges. The girl said no and heard from one of the police officers that she was wrong to have spoken directly about the matter with the President of the Republic. A clear attempt at intimidation. The case caused a scandal and the police apologized, saying it was a misunderstanding. Clearly it wasn’t. If these are the Democrats, you can understand why so many young people don’t care about politics. The positive thing is that the system of checks and balances of democracy, associated with a free press, remains so strong in Western countries that it resists both those who attack it and those who should defend it.