“Contradictions” and Victim’s Word: Police Chief Explains Why He Indicted Rafael Ramos for Racial Injury | football

Responsible for the police investigation that investigated the accusation of racial slur by midfielder Edenilson against side Rafael Ramos, delegate Roberto Sahagoff explained why he decided to indict the Corinthians player.

According to the head of the 2nd Civil Police Station of Porto Alegre, there are “contradictions” in the testimonies of the Portuguese and in the expert reports presented by his defense. THE victim’s wordin the Edenilson case, also played an important role in the decision.

The inquiry was sent on Monday to the Gaucho Public Ministry, which will decide whether to file a lawsuit, ask for further investigations or close the case. Rafael Ramos denies having committed racial abuse.

– We came to the conclusion that there was sufficient evidence of the practice of the crime of racial slur. Four expert reports were added, two by the player’s defense. Two contradictory reports were presented by him. One of them in total disagreement with what the player Rafael himself said in the testimony on the day of the game. One from the IGP (General Institute of Expertise), which was inconclusive, and a fourth presented by the player’s lawyer Edenilson – said the delegate.

– In view of the contradictions in Rafael’s statements, with Rafael’s own statement, who even made another statement in a different sports court. In view of these contradictions, and the word of the victim, which, according to the jurisprudence of our court, has a relevant probative value, especially in these cases of injury, in view of all these indications, we understood that there were sufficient indications of the authorship of a crime of racial slur,” he concluded.

See too

+ Police conclude investigation and indict Rafael Ramos for racial slur

+ Rafael Ramos’ defense will file a complaint against the delegate



On May 14, during the Inter draw 2-2 with Corinthians, Edenilson accused the Timão player of calling him a “monkey” during a ball dispute on the sideline. The Inter midfielder lodged a complaint in the stadium. Rafael Ramos was arrested in the act by the police for racial slur and released after posting a R$10,000 bond.

On May 8, the General Institute of Forensics (IGP) of Rio Grande do Sul concluded the expertise requested by the police on the case. The document says that it was not possible to identify what Rafael Ramos said to Edenilson in the images of the game that were analyzed.

1 of 1 Edenilson, from Inter, says he suffered racial abuse from Rafael Ramos, from Corinthians — Photo: Silvio Avila/Getty Images Edenilson, from Inter, says he suffered racial abuse from Rafael Ramos, from Corinthians – Photo: Silvio Avila/Getty Images

The result of the expertise irritated Edenilson. On the same day of publication, the colorado captain changed the name on his Instagram account to “Monkey”deleted the posts on the profile and vented on the social network: “Wouldn’t they shut us up? They’ve already shut us up. If offended accept it, swallow it dry. Pretend you didn’t hear, it’s an unfair fight, it’s an inconclusive fight”, he wrote.

The case is also being investigated in the sports sphere. On different dates, Edenilson and Rafael Ramos gave statements at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and maintained the versions presented earlier.