Corinthians base defender receives polls from England and can earn more than R$ 70 million

With just one match for the Corinthians professional team, defender Robert Renan, 18, has already received polls from two teams in England. The teams, whose names were not revealed, are willing to make millionaire proposals to Timão.

According to UOL Esporte, the proposals could be around 12 million pounds (about R$ 74.5 million) at the current price. The player’s representatives are in London and are talking to possible people interested in buying the player.

Despite just one match for the Timão professional, Robert Renan has been a common part of Vítor Pereira’s training. The player has even been listed seven times for team matches. Two of these opportunities, including, were for Libertadores, and another in the debut of the Copa do Brasil, when he was a starter in the defense.

Another frequent appearance by Robert Renan has been for the Brazilian Under-20 Team. Last Sunday, the defender was champion of the Espírito Santo Under-20 International Tournament. Robert Renan was a starter in all three of the team’s engagements, against Paraguay, Ecuador and Uruguay.

With this, the English teams intend to make a proposal at the opening of the transfer window, in July. Also according to the report, the English have not yet contacted Corinthians.

Robert Renan renewed his contract with Corinthians at the end of 2021. The player now has a contract with Timão until December 2024. The termination fine for foreign clubs is around 50 million euros (about R$266 million).

Robert Renan has passed through Corinthians’ Under-17 and Under-20 teams. The player has 44 games in the club’s youth categories. There are two goals scored, six yellow and two red

