Corinthians performs again at CT Joaquim Grava and starts preparation to face Athletico-PR

Corinthians performed at CT Joaquim Grava on Monday morning, after a Sunday off after the victory against Juventude, on Saturday. On this working day, the team trained shooting and offensive movements.

As usual, whoever was on the field for more than 45 minutes in Saturday’s victory stayed inside the CT to perform regenerative work at the gym. The rest of the cast went to Field 1, where the warm-up took place.

The first activity with the ball was a training of crossings and finishing under the command of Vítor Pereira. Then, the athletes went to Field 2 to perform an offensive movement activity. The work period ended with a moment of confrontation between the athletes.

This Monday’s training was completed by five players from the youth categories. This time, the chosen ones were defender Murillo, midfielders Pedrinho and Ryan, and forwards Arthur Sousa and Wesley.

Corinthians returns to training again on Tuesday, once again in the morning. Afterwards, the group travels to Curitiba. The team ends the preparation for the duel, which takes place on Wednesday, at 21:30, at Arena da Baixada, for the Brasileirão.

