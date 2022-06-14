Costa Rica beats New Zealand and takes the last spot in the 2022 World Cup

The 32 teams qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup are defined. The last country to confirm its participation was Costa Rica, whose team beat New Zealand today (14th) in the repechage. The score of 1 to 0 in the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, in Doha, had the striker Joel Campbell as responsible.

Costa Rica, therefore, will be in its sixth edition of the World Cup, the third in a row. She had already participated in 1990, 2002, 2006, 2014 and 2018. New Zealand has been a bitter absence since 2010 – the previous participation was in 1982.

The qualified team now enters Group E of the World Cup. The key is complicated: there are Spain, Germany and Japan. The debut will be against the Spaniards, at the Al Thumama stadium, on November 23.

Costa Rica’s hero

Joel Campbell was the decisive player in the duel with New Zealand. At 29, he scored the 22nd goal in 110 games for Costa Rica and led the country to the World Cup. The move came after just 2 minutes of play, in a descent on the left. After Bennette’s cross, Campbell managed to send the ball into the goal.

Campbell has a history of fast stints at clubs, including having been loaned out several times by Arsenal – where he never scored. From 2011 to 2018, when his contract with the English team ended, he played for Lorient, Betis, Olympiacos, Villarreal and Sporting. Today, Campbell belongs to Leon, from Mexico, but played last season on loan at Monterrey.

Navas and Bryan Ruiz: icons of the generation

The generation of the Costa Rican team that will reach the World Cup has as icons PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas and midfielder Bryan Ruiz. The first is 35 years old and still plays at a high level in European football. The second, with a passage through Santos, has 36 and plays for Alajuelense. Navas reached 101 games for the national team. Bryan Ruiz, who came on shortly after the break, reached 138 starts.

Alex Greive (New Zealand) and Bryan Oviedo dispute the ball in the duel between Costa Rica and New Zealand for the world qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, at the Al Rayyan stadium. Image: MOHAMMED DABBOUS/REUTERS

“Hey, hey, hey, Ticos, Ticos”

In the crowd duel, Costa Rica prevailed. As Peru had done the night before against Australia, the Costa Rican presence was much greater than the New Zealander, as could be seen in the stands at Al Rayyan. The screams involved the traditional “Sí, se puede”.

Look at the VAR there

At a disadvantage, New Zealand took control of the game. The team is even organized, tactically disciplined, but lacks talent. In any case, until the 37th minute of the first half, for example, the statistics published on the stadium screen showed 68% of possession for the New Zealanders, who yielded eight shots, three of them towards the goal. Costa Rica only had one shot, and that was right: the ball in Campbell’s net.

In the 38th minute, it looked like New Zealand had even celebrated a goal, scored by Wood. But the play was invalidated after intervention by VAR, which called the referee to check the existence of a foul in the play.

Eight minutes on the field and? Expulsion!

New Zealand continued to take the initiative in the second half, but saw the obstacle rise higher because of the sending off of Barbarouses, in the 23rd minute. The striker was just eight minutes on the field, as he replaced Alex Greive, in an attempt by coach Danny Hay to change the landscape of the match.

As Costa Rica had changed tactics, sticking to the three-man line and lowering the wing’s positioning even further, New Zealand kept pushing. Chris Wood even had some opportunities through the air and in other disputes in the area. But he didn’t find the goal, much to the Costa Ricans’ euphoria.

COSTA RICA 1 X 0 NEW ZEALAND

World Cup Qualifiers – Repechage

Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali, Doha (QAT)

Referee: Mohammed Abdulla (UAE)

Assistants: Mohamed Al Hammadi and Hasan Al Mahri (UAE)

Yellow cards: Reid (NZL); Contreras (CRC) and Bryan Ruiz (CRC)

Red card: Barbarouses (NZL)

Goals: Joel Campbell, 2’/1st (1-0)

Costa Rica: Keylor Navas, Fuller (Carlos Martínez), Óscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo and Bryan Oviedo; Tejeda, Celso Borges (Chacón) and Bennette (Bryan Ruiz); Gerson Torres (Kendall Waston), Joel Cambell (Venegas) and Anthony Contreras. Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez

New Zealand: Oli Sail, Bill Tuiloma, Winston Reid (Just) and Nando Pijnaker; Niko Kirwan (Tim Payne), Joe Bell, Clayton Lewis (Stamenic) and Liberato Cacace; Matthew Garbett (Waine), Alex Greive (Barbarouses) and Chris Wood. Coach: Danny Hay.

*The reporter travels at the invitation of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy