Crimes of the Future will enter the MUBI catalog

According to information gathered by Deadline, the platform MUBI acquired the rights to display Crimes of the Futurefilm produced by the studio NEON that mixes horror with science fiction and that marks the return of the director David Cronenberg (The fly) to gender.

The streaming service will make Greek-Canadian production available to Latin American countries – including Brazil – in addition to Turkey, India and Malaysia. Release dates for Crimes of the Future are still being set.

The plot of the film shows the steps of Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), an artistic celebrity who along with his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs into avant-garde performances.

Investigating this scenario is Timlin (played by Kristen Stewart), from the National Organ Registry, which obsessively tracks the two’s movements shortly after a new group is revealed. Determined, Timlin’s mission is precisely to use Saul’s notoriety to expose what the next phase of human evolution will be.

The production will have its first screening during this year’s Venice Film Festival, which took place between 17 and May 28 past. The premiere on the commercial circuit takes place in June, with the arrival of the feature in the US.

Crimes of the Future It does not have a premiere date in Brazil.