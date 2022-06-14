Cruzeiro and Flamengo have the youngest fans in Brazil, says survey

Cruzeiro has the youngest fans in Brazil, indicates the 2021 “Sport Track” survey, released by the ‘Convocados/XP’ report, in a press meeting this Tuesday (14). Fox are between 16 and 34 years old, 25% are between 34 and 54 years old, and 15% are 55 years old or older.

Flamengo appears in second position among the youngest fans, with 54% between 16 and 34 years old.

The survey was carried out in 2021, when Cruzeiro was already experiencing its worst phase in history, with relegation and permanence in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and a debt of almost one billion reais.

Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B 5 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 5 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 4 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 4 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress

Inter, Fluminense and Santos have the oldest fans in Brazil. The gacho team has 30% of the fans aged 55 and over; Flu has 28% of supporters in this age group; jo Santos has 23% of the older fans.

The ‘Convocados/XP’ report did not disclose the research methodology, which only considers people aged 16 or over.