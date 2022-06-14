Cruzeiro and Flamengo have the youngest fans in Brazil, says survey
photo: Alexandre Guzanshe / EM DA PRESS
Cruzeiro fans considered by survey the youngest in Brazil
Cruzeiro has the youngest fans in Brazil, indicates the 2021 “Sport Track” survey, released by the ‘Convocados/XP’ report, in a press meeting this Tuesday (14). Fox are between 16 and 34 years old, 25% are between 34 and 54 years old, and 15% are 55 years old or older.
Flamengo appears in second position among the youngest fans, with 54% between 16 and 34 years old.
The survey was carried out in 2021, when Cruzeiro was already experiencing its worst phase in history, with relegation and permanence in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and a debt of almost one billion reais.
Inter, Fluminense and Santos have the oldest fans in Brazil. The gacho team has 30% of the fans aged 55 and over; Flu has 28% of supporters in this age group; jo Santos has 23% of the older fans.
Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B
5 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00
4 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50
3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00
2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – 42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50
1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50
The ‘Convocados/XP’ report did not disclose the research methodology, which only considers people aged 16 or over.
See survey data below
Cruzeiro has the youngest crowd in Brazil (Click to enlarge)
Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in the game against Vasco
