Cruzeiro announces 57,000 tickets sold for game against Ponte Preta

Cruzeiro will have, at least, the third largest audience in Série B in the match against Ponte Preta
Cruzeiro announced that the fans bought 57,000 tickets for the game against Ponte Preta, which will be held this Thursday (16), at 4 pm, at Mineirão, for the 13th round of Série B.


In a publication on social networks, Raposa also projected a new record in Serie B. “Is it possible to beat our record in the stadium in 2022?!”.

Cruzeiro’s biggest attendance at Mineirão took place in the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corrêa, on May 22, when 58,397 fans attended the Gigante da Pampulha.

This was also the audience record for the entire Série B. However, in Vasco’s 1-0 victory over Raposa itself, this Sunday, 63,609 fans went to Maracanã and reached the highest number in the competition.

Anyway, the celestial club will have another audience in the top 4 of Serie B in front of Ponte Preta.

The team will surpass the 42,004 fans present in front of the 2-0 triumph over CRB, on June 8, the third largest audience in the competition at the moment.

The yellow and orange sectors cost R$ 60 for the full price and R$ 30 for the half-price. Red is priced at R$100 and R$50 (half). Purple costs R$150 and R$75 (half).

Cruzeiro leads Serie B, with 28 points, and will have a large audience against Ponte Preta, which occupies the 13th position, with 12 points.

