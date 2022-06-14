Cruzeiro: Jaj has knee injury and Leonardo Pais, thigh edema

Jaj and Leonardo Pais will be missing from Cruzeiro in the next games

Cruzeiro released this Tuesday (14) the clinical picture of two of the team’s holders. Striker Jaj suffered a partial injury to the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, while midfielder Leonardo Pais was diagnosed with muscle swelling in his right thigh. The two will be absent in the next games of the celestial team.

According to cruise, Jaj should not undergo a medical operation. “The indication is that the treatment occurs in a conservative manner, without the need for surgery,” the club said in a statement.

Jaj and Pais started medical treatment at Toca da Raposa II. Cruzeiro did not disclose the recovery time of the players.

Jaj was injured as a result of a tough tackle by midfielder Matheus Barbosa, from Vasco, in the 18th minute of the final stage of the game in Rio de Janeiro.

The striker continued on the field, but seven minutes later he couldn’t bear to continue in the match and asked for a substitution. On the bench, he even cried with the pain.

Pais played 60 minutes of the game against Vasco and left the match for Rafa Silva to enter. During the game, he didn’t complain of pain, but that happened after the duel in Rio de Janeiro.

Instability at Atlético Mineiro worries players. They don't want 'El Turco' Mohamed to leave

