Cruzeiro: Jaj has knee injury and Leonardo Pais, thigh edema

According to cruise, Jaj should not undergo a medical operation. “The indication is that the treatment occurs in a conservative manner, without the need for surgery,” the club said in a statement.

Jaj and Pais started medical treatment at Toca da Raposa II. Cruzeiro did not disclose the recovery time of the players.

Jaj was injured as a result of a tough tackle by midfielder Matheus Barbosa, from Vasco, in the 18th minute of the final stage of the game in Rio de Janeiro.

The striker continued on the field, but seven minutes later he couldn’t bear to continue in the match and asked for a substitution. On the bench, he even cried with the pain.

Pais played 60 minutes of the game against Vasco and left the match for Rafa Silva to enter. During the game, he didn’t complain of pain, but that happened after the duel in Rio de Janeiro.